Harbour Investment Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Harbour Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.65. 1,652,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,819. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

