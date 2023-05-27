HC Wainwright Cuts Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $8.00

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 124,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 466,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 103,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

