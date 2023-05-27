Head-To-Head Survey: Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) & Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -6.20% -5.99% Pan American Silver -27.78% 0.23% 0.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Loncor Gold and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pan American Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Loncor Gold currently has a consensus price target of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 159.20%. Given Loncor Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Loncor Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

This table compares Loncor Gold and Pan American Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.01) -32.79 Pan American Silver $1.49 billion 2.10 -$341.75 million ($1.91) -7.81

Loncor Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pan American Silver. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loncor Gold beats Pan American Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

