Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $307.06

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.06 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 232 ($2.89). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 237 ($2.95), with a volume of 1,009,612 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.98) price target on shares of Headlam Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Headlam Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £193.82 million, a PE ratio of 615.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 306.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Headlam Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $6.20. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,358.97%.

In other news, insider Keith Edelman purchased 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £29,853.40 ($37,131.09). In related news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($19,838.31). Insiders own 6.99% of the company's stock.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

