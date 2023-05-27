Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY) Shares Down 5.1%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 10,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 1,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89.

