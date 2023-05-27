Helical (LON:HLCL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.60) target price on the stock.

Helical Trading Down 7.8 %

LON:HLCL opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £315.18 million, a P/E ratio of 381.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 329.47. Helical has a 1 year low of GBX 255.50 ($3.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 436 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Get Helical alerts:

Helical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $3.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,641.79%.

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.