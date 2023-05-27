Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $171.26

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.26 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.06). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.06), with a volume of 117,424 shares trading hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.36. The company has a market cap of £218.71 million, a PE ratio of -1,872.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

Henderson High Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11,111.11%.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

