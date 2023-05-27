Hermez Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $172,997.42 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.88 or 0.00018248 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $178.12 million and approximately $172,997.42 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,717.61 or 1.00002017 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.85155847 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $175,112.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

