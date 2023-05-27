HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Down 29.2% in May

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHLA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,417,196,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE HHLA remained flat at $10.43 during trading hours on Friday. 11,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of -0.01.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

