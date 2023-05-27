Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Hibbett in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HIBB. Bank of America lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hibbett by 24.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

