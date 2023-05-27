Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 238.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 358,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,582. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

