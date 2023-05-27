Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $172.31 million and approximately $707,533.89 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 493,386,537 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

