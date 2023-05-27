Hive Market Capitalization Achieves $171.24 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $171.24 million and approximately $816,614.38 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 493,322,371 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

