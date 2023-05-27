Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,482 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.97. The stock had a trading volume of 963,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,082. The company has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

