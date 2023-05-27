Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of ILF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 811,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

