Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys 282 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.77 and a 200-day moving average of $252.50. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.48 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

