Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 279 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SAP by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SAP by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.41. The company had a trading volume of 832,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,143. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33. The company has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

