Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the period. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after buying an additional 415,807 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,741,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,433,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,106,000 after acquiring an additional 251,994 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

