Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.87. 4,911,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

