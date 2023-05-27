Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $8.33 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.33 or 0.00031255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $114.41 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00121496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,729,794 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.