Horizen (ZEN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.67 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $114.81 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.36 or 0.00031237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00121117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,730,675 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

