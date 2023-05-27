Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,764,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 6,652,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,643.0 days.

Huatai Securities Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HUATF remained flat at 1.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 12 month low of 1.12 and a 12 month high of 1.25.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

