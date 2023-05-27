Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Hudson Global stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.48. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $39.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
