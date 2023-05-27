Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Hudson Global stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.48. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

