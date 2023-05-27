Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 214.3% in May

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,289. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

