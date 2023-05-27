Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 372,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 332,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 8,904,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,278,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.