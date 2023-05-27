Huobi Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.91 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $530.94 million and $12.91 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00012232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

