Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hysan Development Price Performance

Shares of HYSNY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.23%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Featured Stories

