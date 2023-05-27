Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

Shares of Hysan Development stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.38. 3,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392. Hysan Development has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.23%.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

