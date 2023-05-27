IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $152.39

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.39 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.87). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.93), with a volume of 19,582 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IG Design Group from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 265 ($3.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

IG Design Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £144.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,458.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.78.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.

