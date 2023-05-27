Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Announces Final Dividend of $0.12

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Infratil’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.89.

In other news, insider Jason Boyes 715,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. Corporate insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company supplies electricity to commercial and industrial customers; develops, owns, and generates renewable energy; develops utility-scale wind and solar generation throughout North America; develops wind, solar PV energy projects, and storage solutions; and provides outsourced data center services to government and commercial entities, as well as develops and operates data centers.

