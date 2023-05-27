Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) VP Sells $128,261.16 in Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE INGR opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ingredion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

