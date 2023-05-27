INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) were down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 357,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 428,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
INNOVATE Stock Up 3.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of INNOVATE
INNOVATE Company Profile
INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INNOVATE (VATE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.