INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) were down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 357,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 428,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

INNOVATE Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of INNOVATE

INNOVATE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in INNOVATE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in INNOVATE by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

