Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Shares Down 3.1%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Down 19.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCYW. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Innovative Eyewear by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 199,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 119,904 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Eyewear in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

