Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Shares Up 0.7%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSJA. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 185.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (DSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY and QQQ shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

