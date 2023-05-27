Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Director Buys $34,946.20 in Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) Director Gilad Shany bought 32,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,946.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,296 shares in the company, valued at $174,726.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gilad Shany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Gilad Shany bought 28,328 shares of Innovid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,710.32.

Innovid Stock Performance

CTV stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Trading of Innovid

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Analysts predict that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovid by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,052,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovid by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,086 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovid by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovid by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,401 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Further Reading

