Insider Buying: Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) CFO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) CFO Assaf Zipori purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,065.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Markforged Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $0.90 on Friday. Markforged Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 47.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
