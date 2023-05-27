Insider Buying: Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) CFO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) CFO Assaf Zipori purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,065.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Markforged Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $0.90 on Friday. Markforged Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 47.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Markforged by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Markforged by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markforged by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Markforged by 52.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Markforged by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,332,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 371,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Markforged

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.