Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells $70,261.78 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $70,261.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 231,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

