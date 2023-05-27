Insider Selling: Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Major Shareholder Sells 147,916 Shares of Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 147,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $1,504,305.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,059,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,945,440.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Icav Pilgrim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 40,603 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $412,526.48.

On Friday, May 19th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,069 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $315,350.35.

On Friday, May 12th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 5,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $55,825.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $220,894.45.

On Monday, May 8th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $317,522.45.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE FLME opened at $10.16 on Friday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $27,023,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,424,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 278.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 330,785 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,458,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.