Insider Selling: Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Major Shareholder Sells 147,916 Shares of Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 147,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $1,504,305.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,059,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,945,440.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Icav Pilgrim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 40,603 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $412,526.48.
- On Friday, May 19th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,069 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $315,350.35.
- On Friday, May 12th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 5,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $55,825.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $220,894.45.
- On Monday, May 8th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $317,522.45.
Flame Acquisition Stock Performance
NYSE FLME opened at $10.16 on Friday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.
Flame Acquisition Company Profile
Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.
