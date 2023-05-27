Insight Holdings Group LLC Invests $15.37 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,374,000. Okta comprises approximately 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

