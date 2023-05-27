Insight Holdings Group LLC Sells 145,200 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Insight Holdings Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,200 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up about 0.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Elastic worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,650,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ESTC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. 1,032,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,389. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
