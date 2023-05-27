Insight Holdings Group LLC Sells 145,200 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Insight Holdings Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,200 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up about 0.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Elastic worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,650,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic Trading Up 3.6 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of ESTC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. 1,032,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,389. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.