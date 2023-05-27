Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.14% of Insperity worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock worth $1,523,742. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 0.0 %

Insperity Increases Dividend

Shares of NSP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.