Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $128.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.40. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.