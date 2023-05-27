Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.15 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $18.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00018438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00053875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,866,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,363,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

