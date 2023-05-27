Intrust Bank NA Acquires New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

