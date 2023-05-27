Intrust Bank NA Cuts Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $228,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 518,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.8 %

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4882 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.