Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of R opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

