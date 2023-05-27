Intrust Bank NA Has $263,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,961 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 430,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 54,210 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.