Intrust Bank NA Has $293,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amcor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

