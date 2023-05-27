Intrust Bank NA Sells 327 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.