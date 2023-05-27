Intrust Bank NA Sells 440 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.02 and its 200 day moving average is $152.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

